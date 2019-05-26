Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Sits out Sunday
Locastro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Locastro and Blake Swihart have been splitting time in left field since David Peralta (shoulder) landed on the 10-day injured list, with both players drawing two starts apiece. A timeshare arrangement may be in store until one player separates himself from the other in the competition.
