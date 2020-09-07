Locastro is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.

Locastro had started in three of the past four games, but he'll take a seat in Monday's series finale while Arizona rolls out an outfield of Daulton Varsho, Ketel Marte and Kole Calhoun. Following last week's trade that sent Starling Marte to the Marlins, only Calhoun and David Peralta -- who is serving as the team's designated hitter Monday -- are locked into regular roles in the outfield, so Locastro should have ample opportunity to pick up at-bats in September.