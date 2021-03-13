Locastro (COVID-19) is starting Saturday's spring game against the Padres, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Locastro appeared in just one spring game earlier this year before testing positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of March. However, the outfielder will return to action for Saturday's matchup and will presumably be available going forward. Locastro could compete for at-bats to begin the regular season with Kole Calhoun (knee) sidelined.

More News