Locastro (COVID-19) is starting Saturday's spring game against the Padres, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Locastro appeared in just one spring game earlier this year before testing positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of March. However, the outfielder will return to action for Saturday's matchup and will presumably be available going forward. Locastro could compete for at-bats to begin the regular season with Kole Calhoun (knee) sidelined.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Could return Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Undefined role•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Big night in Game 2•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Sitting out Monday•