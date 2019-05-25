Locastro started in left field and went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Friday's 18-2 win over the Giants.

Locastro was called up from Triple-A Reno on Friday after David Peralta (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list. He got the start against left-hander Drew Pomeranz, likely because the switch-hitting Blake Swihart, who had been filling in for Peralta, has a career .499 OPS against southpaws.