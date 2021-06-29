Locastro started in center field and went 0-for-2 in Monday's 7-1 loss to St. Louis.
Locastro got the call in center field against a left-hander Monday, the first game after Arizona placed Ketel Marte (hamstring) on the injured list. This was his first start since June 16. Manager Torey Lovullo indicated that Pavin Smith, who started in right field Monday, will likely get the bulk of the center-field starts in Marte's absence.
