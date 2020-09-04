Locastro started in center field and went 1-for-4 in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Dodgers.

This was the third game since the Diamondbacks traded center fielder Starling Marte. Daulton Varsho started the first two and Locastro the third. The Diamondbacks will be looking at their young prospects over the final month of the season, but the 28-year-old Locastro doesn't fall into that category. He'll remain a fourth outfielder, while players like Varsho or Josh Rojas get more chances in the outfield.