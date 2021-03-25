Locastro started in right field and went 0-for-2 in Wednesday's spring game against Cleveland.

With Cactus League nearing its end, lineups begin to look like they might during the regular season. For Locastro, who made his second start in right field over his last four appearances, that means he could be the Opening Day fill-in for the injured Kole Calhoun (knee). The Diamondbacks optioned one potential fill-in, Daulton Varsho, to Triple-A on Wednesday. Locastro is slashing .333/.440/1.011 with two stolen bases over eight Cactus League games.