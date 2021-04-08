Locastro started in right field and went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 8-0 loss to Colorado.

Locastro was moved to center field late in the game after Ketel Marte departed with a hamstring injury that manager Torey Lovullo described as cramping, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. That's not an official diagnosis, so more should be gleaned in the coming days. If Marte misses time, Locastro is the likely fill-in at center field. After a strong spring, Locastro is just 2-for-14 to open the regular season.