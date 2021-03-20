Locastro started in right field and went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's spring game against Milwaukee.

Locastro's start in right field means he's completed the spring outfield cycle, having made appearances at each outfield spot. He's the latest to man right field, where Kole Calhoun (knee) typically plays but is unavailable and could open the season on the injured list. Locastro is expected to play all three outfield positions this season, giving manager Torey Lovullo flexibility and creativity when making out lineups. Locastro, who overcame a bout of COVID-19 this spring, is 5-for-12 with a double, triple, two stolen bases and two runs scored over five Cactus League games.