Locastro started in right field and went 1-for-1 and was hit by a pitch in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Texas.

Locastro is primarily a utility infielder but got the start in right field, giving Adam Jones his first day off of the season. He was called up recently from Triple-A Reno after the Diamondbacks placed Alex Avila (quadriceps) on the 10-day injured list.