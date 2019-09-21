Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Steps in for Marte
Locastro started in center field and went 0-for-4 in a 9-0 win over the Padres on Friday
With Ketel Marte (back) officially shut down for the season, Locastro filled in for him in center field and as the team's leadoff hitter against San Diego left-hander Eric Lauer. Locastro and Jarrod Dyson figure to platoon to finish out the season in center field. Locastro can be source of stolen bases -- he's swiped 16 in 232 plate appearances -- for those in need of that category.
