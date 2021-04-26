Locastro will have stitches removed from his injured left pinky finger Monday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo said after the stitches are pulled, Locastro can jump back into game action as quickly as tolerated. "His progression should happen pretty quick," the manager said. He could come back to an everyday role in center field while Ketel Marte (hamstring) works his way back from injury, but the Diamondbacks are pleased with how quickly Pavin Smith has adapted to playing center.