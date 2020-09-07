Locastro started in center field and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Giants.

The speedy Locastro batted leadoff and took Johnny Cueto deep on the third pitch of the game, the outfielder's first homer of the season. The extra-base hit and RBI were the first in 13 games for Locastro. He's been part of the rotation filling in for the departed Sterling Marte in center field. In six games since Arizona traded Marte, Daulton Varsho started three times, Locastro twice, and Ketel Marte once.