Locastro entered as a pinch runner and stole a base in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals.
With two outs in the bottom of ninth inning, Locastro ran for Domingo Leyba, who had walked, and put himself in scoring position with his fifth steal of the season. Locastro's playing time has dried up since Ketel Marte's return from the injured list and the acquisition of Josh Reddick. His last start was May 19, eight games ago.
