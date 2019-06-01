Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Swipes fourth bag
Locastro went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Mets.
Locastro stole his fourth base in 19 games this season with the Diamondbacks. He's started four straight games and six of eight since his most recent callup, serving as a replacement for the injured David Peralta (shoulder). He's batting .304 (7-for-23) with a .448 on-base percentage and two steals during the current stint for Arizona. With news that Peralta took batting practice Friday and could appear in an extended spring training game this weekend, Locastro's regularity in the starting lineup could end soon.
