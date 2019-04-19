Locastro started in center field and went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 4-1 in over Atlanta.

This was Locastro's third start since being called up 12 days ago, all in the outfield. He has some minor-league history as a stolen base threat. He swiped 23 bags in 2018 and 35 the previous year, but he's not expected to play enough for his speed to play in fantasy leagues.