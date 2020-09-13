Locastro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Locastro had started four of the past five games in center field, but he'll put a five-game hitting streak on hold to cede the position to Jon Jay in the series finale. The 28-year-old should continue to see semi-regular work in the outfield while Ketel Marte (wrist) is sidelined, and he could be useful source of stolen bases down the stretch.