Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Two hits Monday
Locastro batted leadoff and went 2-for-3 in Monday's spring game against San Francisco.
Locastro is lining up to be the Diamondbacks' fourth outfielder, but he can be helpful in the pesky category of steals while playing a limited role. He led the league in sprint speed (30.8 feet per second) last season and used that skill to swipe 17 bags in 250 plate appearances.
