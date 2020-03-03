Play

Locastro batted leadoff and went 2-for-3 in Monday's spring game against San Francisco.

Locastro is lining up to be the Diamondbacks' fourth outfielder, but he can be helpful in the pesky category of steals while playing a limited role. He led the league in sprint speed (30.8 feet per second) last season and used that skill to swipe 17 bags in 250 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories