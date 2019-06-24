Locastro went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Giants.

Locastro started in center field with Ketel Marte (groin) unavailable and delivered a walk-off single in the 10th, snapping Arizona's six-game losing streak, the last five coming on their home field. He had been getting consistent playing time while David Peralta and Adam Jones were on the shelf, but the at-bats have dwindled since. He could retreat to the bench Monday if Marte, who was available off the bench Sunday, per Julia Stambaugh and Jenna Ortiz of the Arizona Republic, returns Monday when the Dodgers come to town.