Diamondbacks' Tim Tawa: Clubs homer Wednesday

Tawa went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Padres.

Tawa has gone 7-for-20 with two homers and five RBI over five games in August. It's a nice turnaround for the utility man, who ended July in an 0-for-15 skid. On the year, he's batting .232 with a .687 OPS, six homers, 26 RBI, 20 runs scored, eight doubles and two stolen bases over 170 plate appearances. Tawa has seen most of his time at first base lately, but he provided cover for a resting Nolan Arenado at third in Wednesday's contest.