Tawa entered Tuesday's game to play third base after Ildemaro Vargas (foot) was removed. Tawa went 0-for-3 with a run scored in a 4-1 win over the White Sox.

Tawa entered for an injured teammate for a second consecutive game, after he had replaced Josh Naylor (shoulder) on Monday. Vargas was replacing an injured Eugenio Suarez (hand), and now the Diamondbacks are scrambling to cope with the injuries. Suarez, who is expected to miss multiple days, had his hand in a wrap Tuesday and will eventually undergo an MRI when the swelling subsides, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. In the interim, Tawa could be in line for a few starts at third base, but it should be noted that infielder Blaze Alexander was scratched from Triple-A Reno's lineup following the news of Vargas' injury.