The Diamondbacks selected Tawa to the 40-man roster Tuesday, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Tawa played in 142 games between Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A Reno in 2024, the latter of which he compiled a .304 average with 10 home runs, 26 RBI, 25 runs scored and three stolen bases over 37 contests. The 25-year-old is just one step away from making his major-league debut and he'll look to impress with Arizona in the spring in order to potentially earn that shot in 2025.