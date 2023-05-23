Henry (2-1) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out five and earning a win over Philadelphia.

Henry rolled through three scoreless innings with little pushback from the Phillies. He then served up solo homers to Kyle Schwarber and Bryston Stott in the fourth. After allowing two home runs through 22.1 innings to begin the year, Henry has allowed four over his last two starts. He lowered his ERA to 4.68 while picking up his first win since April 29. Henry's lined up for a home outing against Boston this weekend.