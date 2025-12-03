The Diamondbacks re-signed Henry (elbow) to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Monday.

Henry was non-tendered by Arizona last month, but the two sides have reunited on a minor-league pact. The left-hander missed much of 2025 due to injury and could be out for all of next season following Tommy John surgery in June. Henry holds a career 5.07 ERA over 37 appearances (32 starts) at the big-league level.