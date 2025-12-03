Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Back with Arizona on NRI deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks re-signed Henry (elbow) to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Monday.
Henry was non-tendered by Arizona last month, but the two sides have reunited on a minor-league pact. The left-hander missed much of 2025 due to injury and could be out for all of next season following Tommy John surgery in June. Henry holds a career 5.07 ERA over 37 appearances (32 starts) at the big-league level.
More News
-
Tommy Henry: No contract from Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Designated for assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Called up, shifted to 60-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Will undergo TJ surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Lands on MiLB injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Sent back to Triple-A•