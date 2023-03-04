Henry allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four over three innings of relief in Friday's spring game against Seattle.

Henry bounced back from an unpleasant performance his first time out in the Cactus League. Even though he allowed a couple of runs and two extra-base hits over this first two innings, the left-hander improved and retired the side in order during his final inning. He told Jack Sommers of SI.com that the pitch clock had him huffing and puffing. Henry is in the mix for the No. 5 starter job.