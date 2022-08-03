Henry's contract was selected from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.
Henry will make his major-league debut as the starter in Wednesday's game against the Guardians following a strong showing in Reno to begin the year. The southpaw has posted a 3.83 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 108 innings over 20 starts at the Triple-A level this season and should have a chance to remain in the Diamondbacks' rotation if he performs well early in his big-league career.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Set to make big-league debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Joins taxi squad•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Possible fill-in starter•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Works three innings in opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Gets Thursday's nod•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Gets taxi squad nod•