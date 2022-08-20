Henry (2-2) allowed a run on six hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out seven over 5.1 innings, but he took the loss Friday versus the Cardinals.

Henry's lone mistake was a solo home run to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning. He was able to keep the deficit low, but the Cardinals pulled away in the seventh against the Diamondbacks' bullpen. Henry's alternated between good and mediocre through his first four starts. He's pitched to a 3.57 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB through 22.2 innings overall. The rookie southpaw is tentatively projected for a road start against the White Sox next week.