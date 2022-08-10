Henry (1-1) earned the win during Tuesday's 6-4 victory over the Pirates, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts in seven innings.

It had been reported that Henry had adjusted the grip on his slider and curve and the results paid off -- albeit against weak competition -- as the only damage against the rookie lefty was a Michael Chavis solo shot in the sixth inning. The 25-year-old fired 58 of 88 pitches for strikes with 11 of the swinging variety en route to his first major league win. Henry has surrendered five runs on 14 baserunners with six strikeouts across 11 innings through two starts. He tentatively lines up for another start this week in Colorado on Sunday.