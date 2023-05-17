Henry did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings in a 9-8 loss against the Athletics. He struck out four.

Henry struggled to keep the ball in the park Tuesday, being taken yard by Nick Allen and Ramon Laureano for solo home runs in the third and fourth innings. After nabbing a pair of quality starts in his last two appearances, Henry was unable to make it through five innings against the league's fourth-worst scoring offense (3.74 runs scored per game). However, he managed to set a season-high in strikeouts.. Henry is tentatively scheduled to take the mound Monday in a road matchup with the Phillies.