Henry (5-1) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Angels. He struck out eight.

Henry set a new season-high for strikeouts in a game, and now has only four earned run allowed over his last three starts. The southpaw has rebounded nicely after allowing 10 runs across nine innings pitched to begin the month of June. His next start is tentatively scheduled to be at home against the Mets on Thursday.