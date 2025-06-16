Henry was placed on Triple-A Reno's 7-day injured list last week with elbow discomfort, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Henry was added to the IL on Thursday at a time when the organization's starting depth has become thin. At the major-league level, Jordan Montgomery and Corbin Burnes both have undergone Tommy John elbow surgery. At Reno, Christian Mena (shoulder) is expected to be out until early August, and Yilber Diaz just rejoined the Aces after a stint in the ACL to work on command issues.