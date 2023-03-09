Henry allowed three runs and struck out three without walking a batter over four scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Rangers.

Henry made his third Cactus League start and has improved after a rocky initial appearance. The key, according to manager Torey Lovullo, was the pitcher landing his offspeed stuff effectively. "Tommy was aggressive with a three-pitch mix," Lovullo told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. "He seemed like he could throw the breaking ball at any time to get him back in the count. He gave us four unbelievable innings." With this outing, Henry may have altered the narrative for the fifth starter's job, which was previously thought to be a competition between Drey Jameson and Ryne Nelson. Prospect Brandon Pfaadt, who starts Friday, is also in the mix.