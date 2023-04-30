Henry (1-0) earned the win Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.1 innings against the Rockies. He struck out three.

Henry is still showing his inexperience, as this was just his eleventh big-league start dating back to last year. The southpaw has allowed seven runs over 9.2 innings this year, hardly a confidence-boosting track record for fantasy managers. However, this is a minuscule sample size, and the former 74th overall pick in the 2019 draft will have plenty more chances to prove himself.