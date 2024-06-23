The Diamondbacks optioned Henry to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Henry made three appearances for the Diamondbacks after his call up June 9, allowing 13 runs on 14 hits (including five home runs) and seven walks while striking out six over 10 innings. He'll look to regain his control in the minors, where he has a more respectable 3.41 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 31.2 innings. Left-hander Brandon Hughes was recalled by Arizona in a corresponding move.