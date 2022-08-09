Henry tweaked the grip on his slider and curveball and plans to use it in Tuesday's start against Pittsburgh, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The change was suggested by pitching coach Brent Strom, who instructed Henry to hold the ball deeper in his hand for both pitches. Strom said he's worked with many pitchers that had good curveballs, including Nolan Ryan, who held the ball farther into their hand. Henry, whose grip on both pitches gradually changed over time without him noticing, responded well to the adjustment during a bullpen session Saturday and will bring it with him Tuesday, his second career MLB start. "It's really about giving myself space to rip down on it and pull down on it," Henry said. The left-hander worked around shaky command in his first start against the Guardians last week, allowing one run through four innings but was done in by a three-run home run in the fifth.