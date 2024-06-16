Henry allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the White Sox.

The left-handed Henry was slated to be the bulk pitcher but was not brought into the game until the sixth inning, as Chicago loaded its lineup with all right-handed batters. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo sent a slew of righties to the mound before Henry, who entered with the Diamondbacks still in the game, down 4-2. He got through his first inning before giving up two walks and a three-run home run in the seventh. Two innings later, his third walk allowed trotted home on another home run. Henry has allowed seven runs on eight hits and five walks over 6.1 innings since being called up for his second stint in the majors.