Henry tossed 6.1 innings, surrendering one run on three hits and a walk while striking out five in Monday's extra-inning loss to the Brewers.

Henry gave up a solo homer to Christian Yelich in the bottom of the second, accounting for the only blemish on his line Monday. The outing was his second quality start of the season over nine outings and the first time he'd allowed less than five runs since Aug. 26. Henry had an up-and-down campaign, producing a 5.36 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 36 punchouts over 47 innings in nine starts.