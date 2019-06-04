Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Popped by Arizona in second round

The Diamondbacks have selected Henry with the No. 74 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-3 college lefty from Michigan, Henry has increased his velocity and stuff as a junior. He has a three-pitch mix and low-90s fastball. His slider and changeup are quality offerings, but the sum of the parts likely equates to a backend starter in the majors.

