Henry is one of several options being considered to fill in for starter Zach Davies (shoulder) on Tuesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Henry pitched last Wednesday and worked seven shutout innings for Triple-A Reno. The left-hander out of Michigan has hit a stride over the last month, pitching to a 2.06 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over seven starts and 43.2 innings. Other options include Tyler Gilbert and a bullpen day in which either Luke Weaver or Caleb Smith throw the bulk of innings.