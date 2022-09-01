Henry (3-3) allowed seven runs on seven hits and four walks with four strikeouts through four-plus innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Phillies.

Henry wasn't very effective early on, with the third inning being the biggest trouble for him. The Phillies got by with small ball, though they started to flex a bit more power -- albeit, with no home runs -- against the Arizona bullpen after Henry exited in the fifth inning. This was the worst of Henry's six starts this year, inflating his ERA to 4.83 with a 1.45 WHIP and 23:16 K:BB through 31.2 innings. The Diamondbacks have few better starting options available, so he can be tentatively penciled in for a road start in San Diego next week.