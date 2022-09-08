Henry (3-4) allowed five runs on seven hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out two over 4.1 innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Padres.

Henry was tagged for three home runs, which accounted for four of the five runs he gave up. He was done for the night after a Josh Bell RBI single in the fifth inning. Henry hadn't yielded multiple homers in any of his first six major-league starts, but he's been inconsistent since his debut Aug. 3. The southpaw now owns a 5.50 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 25:17 K:BB through 36 innings. He's tentatively projected for a difficult home start versus the Dodgers next week, though he'll avoid making an appearance at Coors Field in this weekend's series in Colorado.