Henry allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out two over 1.1 innings in Sunday's spring game against San Diego.

Henry made it through the first inning, working around a two-out double, but was chased in the second frame after five of the first six batters reached base. That included a three-run home run allowed to Trent Grisham. Henry is part of a crew looking to win the fifth starter job.