Henry is listed as the Diamondbacks' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's home game against the Pirates.

The rookie southpaw will remain in the rotation after proving serviceable, if unspectacular in his MLB debut last Wednesday in Cleveland, where he tossed five innings and gave up four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three. The home matchup with the Pirates represents a nice spot for Henry to pick up his first MLB win, but a looming start next weekend at Coors Field could undo any good ratios he provides Tuesday.