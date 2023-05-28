Henry threw 1.1 scoreless innings of relief against the Red Sox on Saturday, but Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed that Henry will still start Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Henry was a pen option for the Diamondbacks if Zach Davies needed to exit early to provide length, and since Henry needed just 18 pitches to get through the outing while facing only five batters, the left-hander will still be fine to go for Wednesday's start against Colorado.