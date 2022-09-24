Henry registered a no-decision during Friday's 6-5 loss to San Francisco, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Henry fell victim to the long ball Friday, permitting homers in each of the second, third and fourth innings to account for four of the five runs on his ledger. Additionally, he issued at least three free passes for the third time in four starts though he was able to induce an impressive 15 swinging strikes on 82 pitches in route to six strikeouts -- his second-highest total in eight turns. Henry possesses a 5.98 ERA and 1.57 WHIP with 31 strikeouts in 40.2 innings, and it's unclear if he'll start again this season.