Henry (0-1) allowed four earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Guardians.

Henry was promoted from Triple-A Reno to make his big-league debut. He worked through shaky command early on but was ultimately undone by a three-run homer off the bat of Amed Rosario in the fifth inning. Given the current state of the Diamondbacks rotation, Henry should have the opportunity to take regular turns as a starter for the foreseeable future. Prior to being promoted, Henry managed a 3.83 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 100:44 K:BB across 108 innings with Reno -- respectable numbers given the offensive environment.