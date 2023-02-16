Henry is expected to compete for the No. 5 starter job this spring, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The top four spots are set, but the final rotation spot is up for grabs with Henry joining a group whose leading candidates are Ryne Nelson and Drey Jameson. The left-handed Henry made nine starts over the final two months of 2022 with mixed results. He posted a 5.36 ERA and 1.45 WHIP while giving up 10 home runs over 47 innings (1.9 HR/9). Prospect Brandon Pfaadt is also in the mix, but roster spot could hinge on a player being on the 40-man roster, which favors Henry.