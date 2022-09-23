Henry will be recalled from Triple-A Reno to start Friday against the Giants, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The 25-year-old will make his eighth start of the season for the Diamondbacks on Friday, filling the rotation spot of an injured Ryne Nelson (shoulder). Henry made his big-league debut in early August and has a 5.50 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 25:17 K:BB across 36 innings. It may only be a spot start for the left-hander since Arizona still has five healthy rotation options despite Nelson being on the injured list.