Pham went 0-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two stolen bases in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Twins.

Pham stole second and third base after a third-inning walk but was stranded there and was later part of a double steal that did not lead to a run. He's up to 13 steals for the season. Pham made his fourth consecutive start after being acquired by Arizona at the trade deadline and is 1-for-14 with two walks for the Snakes.