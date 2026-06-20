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Diamondbacks' Tommy Troy: Enters for injured teammate

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Troy entered Friday's game as a pinch runner after Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) was removed in the eighth inning. The former did not register a plate appearance but scored a run and finished Arizona's 9-5 win over Minnesota in left field.

Lawlar, who has been the primary center fielder since coming off the injured list earlier this month, will undergo imaging Saturday and could end up on the IL again, per Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports. Troy has played only in left field since being called up to Arizona but has center-field experience in the minors. If Lawlar misses time, Troy or Jorge Barrosa could defend center field.

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